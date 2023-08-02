Antonela Roccuzzo flaunts stylish look as she goes house hunting with Lionel Messi in Miami; pictures surface

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo flaunted a black top with white shorts as she went house hunting with the Argentina captain. Messi made his debut for MLS club Inter Miami on July 21 and is now looking for a new abode in the US city.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner owns four properties in the city, which are cumulatively worth $15 million. He's now reportedly looking for a new house in the Boca Raton area north of Miami, which is 25 minutes away from the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Messi wore white shorts and a black t-shirt as he went house hunting while Roccuzzo gave fans a glimpse of her sense of style. One of Messi's three sons wore an Inter Miami jersey with his father's name imprinted on it.

Hans Solo @thandojo Lionel Messi and his family ,Antonela Roccuzzo and their eldest son Thiago have been spotted on a house-hunting trip in Boca Raton which sits an hour north of #Miami but only 25 minutes from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/UH8liMo3EI

Lionel Messi has gotten off to a spectacular start to life at Inter Miami, bagging three goals and one assist in two games. The Argentina captain announced his decision to join the MLS club in June, telling Mundo Deportivo:

"I've taken the decision that I am going to Miami. (I decided) to leave Europe. It's true that I had offers from another European team, but I didn't even think about it because in Europe, my idea was only to go to Barcelona."

Messi added:

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barca, it's time to go to MLS to live football in a different way and enjoy my day to day life more. Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to win, and to do things well, but with more calm."

Antonela Roccuzzo was pitchside for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

The stars gathered en masse as Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut against Liga MX side Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup clash on July 21. The 36-year-old scored a last-ditch free-kick winner.

Superstars like LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams were present to witness Messi's greatness. Antonela Roccuzzo, along with the rest of the family, was also in attendance.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are set to play Orlando City in the Round of 32 of the Leagues Cup on Wednesday (August 2). Whether Roccuzzo attends the game or not remains to be seen.