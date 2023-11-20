Antonela Roccuzzo gushes over picture of Lionel Messi as Argentina captain prepares for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Brazil

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo posted an image of her husband on her Instagram story ahead of Argentina's clash against Brazil on Tuesday, November 21.

Sharing an image of the 2022 World Cup winner sitting on a football, the social media influencer, who boasts over 38 million followers, added a couple of love-eyed emojis.

Antonela Roccuzzo's Instagram story of Lionel Messi if

Messi and Antonela met as kids in their hometown, Rosario, Argentina, and grew fond of each other as the years passed. Now married, the couple have three children - Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

On the footballing front, Messi and his Argentina team will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay on Thursday, November 16.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner started the fixture but failed to get on the scoresheet. He managed 67 touches of the ball, boasted an 87 percent passing accuracy, registered one shot on target, and hit the woodwork once.

Despite losing the game, La Albiceleste are placed atop the 2026 World Cup qualification standings, two points ahead of second-placed Uruguay. It was Argentina's first loss in the Qualifiers after winning their first four fixtures.

The world champions' next game is a tough challenge against Brazil, who are fifth in the standings, having managed just seven points from five games. Brazil will be without Neymar, who underwent surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury earlier this month.

Where does Lionel Messi play his club football and how has he fared so far?

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi currently represents MLS side Inter Miami. He decided to join the Herons from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and has made an impact in America both on and off the field.

Apart from registering unthinkable tee-shirt sales for the Florida-based outfit, Messi has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 14 appearances across competitions.

Messi helped David Beckham's team win the Leagues Cup, the club's first-ever trophy. The former Barcelona superstar scored 10 goals and assisted one in seven appearances in the tournament.

However, Messi's MLS season was cut short as his side failed to make it to the playoffs, finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference. Inter Miami finished nine points behind Charlotte FC, who occupied the final playoff spot.