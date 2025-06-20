Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Lionel Messi scoring free-kick goal to win game against Porto in Club World Cup clash

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has taken to social media to celebrate the Inter Miami superstar's free-kick against FC Porto at the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday, June 19. She did not use any words but simply expressed her feelings in emojis.

Roccuzzo commented on Messi's post using three fire emojis following the Herons' historic win over Porto at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Messi had written:

"Very happy for the victory against a tough opponent. The team left everything and we deserved it. We keep going!!"

Roccuzzo went on to reshare the same post on her Instagram story and added the same emojis again. She was at the stadium along with her family as the MLS side came back from 1-0 down at half-time to win 2-1, with Messi scoring the winner.

Messi spoke to the media after the match and admitted that Inter Miami were desperate for the win after their opening-match draw against Al-Ahly. He said (via GOAL):

"A great joy, a huge effort from the whole team. We worked really well - not only did we defend, but in the first half and up until the 1-1 we managed the ball very well. I'm really happy because we were left with a bitter taste after the first match. We felt like we could've won it in the end - just as easily as we could've lost it. But today's win is really important for us, and now it's time to enjoy it."

Lionel Messi scored from a stunning free-kick in the 54th minute after Telasco Segovia equalized just over a minute after the restart. Samu Aghehowa had given Porto the lead from the spot in the eighth minute of the match.

Javier Mascherano comments on Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami's historic win

Inter Mimai head coach Javier Mascherano congratulated his players after their historic win over FC Porto at the FIFA Club World Cup. He went on to claim that the Lionel Messi-led side proved that they can compete with anyone in the world. The Argentine said (via GOAL):

"First of all, I want to congratulate the players for the game they played. Beyond the result, it was a source of pride to watch them play with courage, both with and without the ball. Today we've shown that we can compete against any team in the world."

"Everyone should enjoy this in their own way. Everyone contributes their part to help this club keep moving forward. It means we're still alive. We head into our third match with a real shot at qualifying."

With the win, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami became the first MLS side to beat a European club in a competitive match. They face Palmeiras in their final FIFA Club World Cup Group A fixture on Monday, June 23.

