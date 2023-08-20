Antonela Roccuzzo reacts as Lionel Messi spearheads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup triumph

Antonela Roccuzzo took to social media to express her delight as her husband Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory on Saturday (August 19).

The Leagues Cup final between Inter Miami and Nashville SC went into penalties after they drew 1-1 in regulation time. Gerardo Martino's men won 10-9 in the shootout, with all 11 players from each team taking a spot-kick. Victor Ulloa failed to convert for the Herons, while Randall Leal and Elliot Panicco missed for the Boys in Gold.

Lionel Messi, 36, dazzled for Inter Miami once again, putting them in front with a stunning strike in the 23rd minute. He also took the responsibility of taking the Florida-based club's first penalty in the shootout and successfully converted it, thus parting confidence to his teammates.

The Argentinian icon, therefore, helped the Major League Soccer club win the first major trophy in their history. The triumph at Geodis Park also saw the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner become the most decorated player of all time. Messi later wrote on Instagram:

"CHAMPIONS! Very happy to get the first title in this club's history. Everyone's hard work and commitment made it possible. Hopefully, this is just the beginning. Let's go Inter Miami!"

Antonela Roccuzzo, meanwhile, was delighted to see her husband succeed as ever. The social media influencer reacted to Messi's achievement by sharing his Instagram post on her own account, along with five raising hands emojis, signifying her happiness.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo was in attendance for Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi's partner Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children moved to the United States when he joined Inter Miami last month. The superstar's family, especially Antonela, has, therefore, had his back throughout the Leagues Cup campaign.

It is worth noting that Antonela Roccuzzo was in attendance for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC. She shared a picture of herself wearing the Herons' kit alongside Sergio Busquets' better half Elana Galera as an Instagram story.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, had an exceptional Leagues Cup run with Inter Miami despite only joining them last month. The Argentinian icon bagged 10 goals and one assist from seven games. He, therefore, became the top scorer of the tournament with a margin of three goals.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will now turn his attention towards the US Open Cup. Inter Miami are scheduled to face Cincinnati in the semifinal of the competition on Wednesday (August 23). The winner of the game will face Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake in the final.