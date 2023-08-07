Antonela Roccuzzo reacts on social media as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami defeat Dallas in Leagues Cup Round of 16 fixture

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has reacted to Inter Miami defeating FC Dallas in their Round of 16 Leagues Cup clash with a post on social media. The two sides played out a 4-4 thriller which saw the game decided on penalties.

It was Inter Miami that prevailed from the spot as the club defeated their opponents 5-3. Roccuzzo posted a picture of Messi on her Instagram story along with the following caption:

"Vamoos [Let's go!]"

The Argentina icon got on the scoresheet twice as he inspired his side to a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The former Ligue 1 star scored early on in the game to provide Inter Miami the lead and netted the second when his side were down 4-3. The latter of the two goals saw Messi score a stunning 85th-minute free-kick to establish parity.

Coach Gerardo Martino spoke after his side came from 4-2 down to equalize and eventually win the game. He said (via Yahoo Sports):

"We are very happy to have come back from 4-2 and this win demonstrated the character of this team. They didn’t lower their shoulders. We rely on the best player in the world, and he can be lethal."

The MLS outfit will host their quarter-final clash against the winner of Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC at the DRV PNK Stadium.

"A free kick is like a penalty kick for other players" - FC Dallas coach on Lionel Messi freekick as Inter Miami stage incredible comeback

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

FC Dallas coach Nico Estevez reacted to Lionel Messi's free-kick that drew the game against Inter Miami at 4-4.

The goal ensured that penalties would decide a winner. It was Inter Miami that came out on the right side of the result in the end, winning the game 5-3 from the spot.

Speaking after the game, Estevez said (via Yahoo Sports):

"For Messi, a free kick is like a penalty kick for other players... having him in this league will make other players better. You could see many of our FC Dallas players raised to their best level in this game. It is not that other players are not good players, it is about having more opportunities to play against great players."

This victory means that Inter Miami compete in the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup this week.