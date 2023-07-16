Antonela Roccuzzo reacts to Victoria Beckham's post on Instagram as Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami

Antonela Roccuzzo reacted to Victoria Beckham's message on Instagram after Lionel Messi was officially announced as an Inter Miami player.

Messi has completed a move to the MLS club as a free agent. After the official announcement, Victoria Beckham took to social media to post a message, writing:

"I don’t have enough words to express how proud I am of @davidbeckham I have watched you work so hard to make this moment a reality and it’s finally here!! Kisses @leomessi @antonelaroccuzzo @intermiamicf x."

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacted to Victoria Beckham's post

David Beckham, meanwhile, shared a heartfelt message after Inter Miami confirmed the Messi transfer. The co-owner of the MLS club said (via Evening Standard):

“10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city.

Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

He added:

“Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community.

The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

Where will Lionel Messi and Anotnela Roccuzzo live in Miami?

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have reportedly chosen the Porsche Tower as their new home in Miami. The superstar couple is set to have a few high-profile names as their neighbors as well.

LeBron James, Kevin Tobias, Malumabare along the people who have flats in that building. Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if they are spotted meeting Messi in the near future.

Apart from that, the likes of Marc Anthony, Will Smith, and Ricky Martin also live in the same locality. Messi's former teammate Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira also lives nearby.