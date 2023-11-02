Antonela Roccuzzo responds as Lionel Messi shares iconic family snaps after 2023 Ballon d’Or win

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacted on Instagram to the Argentina skipper's family post after winning his eighth Ballon d'Or title in Paris on Monday (October 30).

Messi posted pictures of his wife and three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, decked up in formal wear. Reacting to these images on her Instagram story, Roccuzzo wrote along with a red heart:

"Love them."

Antonela Roccuzzo reacting to Lionel Messi's Instagram post

Roccuzzo is a social media influencer with an incredible 37.5 million followers on Instagram. However, she's far from Messi's insane 490 million followers on the platform.

The couple met when they were children in Rosario and grew fond of each other as the years passed. After tying the knot in 2017, the duo now reside with their three sons in the USA following Messi's decision to join MLS outfit Inter Miami this summer.

The Barcelona icon has now registered his eighth Ballon d'Or title, putting him three clear of arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. With the Portuguese now playing in the Saudi Pro League and 38 years old, it seems improbable that he will match Messi's record for the individual honor.

Many believe that the 36-year-old Inter Miami attacker deserved the award following his display in the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last year. Leading his side to the trophy, Messi bagged seven goals and three assists, even winning the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament's best player.

Lionel Messi recalls rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo after winning Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi opened up about his rivalry with Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo following the former's Ballon d'Or triumph earlier this week. The two faced off against one another 36 times, with Messi winning 16 of those encounters and losing 11.

Today, Ronaldo plays his football in Saudi Arabia, where he's had an impressive start to life since moving in January 2023. He's scored 28 goals in 34 matches across all competitions for Al-Nassr.

Speaking about the rivalry, Messi told L'Equipe (via Goal):

"It was a great battle, from a sporting point of view. We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors. He, too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football."

With both players out of Europe, it remains highly unlikely that they will meet on the football pitch soon. Ronaldo has won five UEFA Champions League trophies, three Premier League and two La Liga titles, among other honors. Messi, on the other hand, has three UEFA Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga and two Ligue 1 titles to go with other achievements.