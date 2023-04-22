Antonela Roccuzzo sends special message to Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate’s daughter 

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo left a heartwarming message on social media for Angel Di Maria's daughter, Mia Di Maria. The Juventus superstar's wife Jorgelina Cardoso uploaded a post on social media wishing her daughter a happy birthday.

Cardoso wrote in the post (via TN):

"Happy birthday No. 10, Princess Mia! I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for coming into my life when I needed you the most, you are the angel that fills my soul every day. I wish a life full of happiness for you. Mom."

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Rocuzzo, left her well wishes in the comments and wished Mia a happy birthday. Antonela's comment was accompanied by three heart emojis.

Di Maria was part of the Argentina team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The former Real Madrid winger scored the second for La Albiceleste in a nerve-wracking final.

Mia, however, was born with difficulties. She was born after only six months of pregnancy and had to be hospitalized at the Monteprincipe Hospital in Madrid for the next two months. Speaking about the torrid experience at the time, Cardoso said:

"Nothing sadder than coming home with empty arms and breasts full of pain. My daughter taught me that everything is possible, namely that the most difficult can sometimes become something easy, that one's effort can be rewarded, it taught me to know how to suffer and how to endure pain, to be stronger.”

Sergio Aguero proposed that Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo should play in the Queens League

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has created a team called Kunitos in the Queens League. After the massive success of the Kings League, Pique is working on expanding the franchise by creating the Queens League.

Aguero, Lionel Messi's former Argentina teammate, has now said that Antonela Roccuzzo should be approached about participating in the league. While Aguero is unsure about Rocuzzo's footballing skills, the former Manchester City striker said (via A24):

"It would be necessary to contact her. She is in Miami, I don't know how she plays ball, but we would have to try."

While Antonela Roccuzzo has never been spotted playing football, considering she is Lionel Messi's wife, it's not entirely out of the box to think that she might possess some skill with the ball at her feet.

