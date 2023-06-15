Antonela Roccuzzo shares adorable snap as she watches Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Australia

Argentina captain Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo uploaded a snap of her watching the game La Albiceleste playing Australia in a friendly in Beijing on Thursday. Roccuzzo uploaded the photo on her social media story.

La Albiceleste beat the Socceroos 2-0. Messi scored a spectacular opener, curling home an effort from outside the penalty area. It was his 103rd goal for the reigning FIFA World Cup champions.

Lionel Scaloni's team have now won all three games - all friendies - since winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Wins against Panama and Curacao were followed by a victory against Australia, with their talismanic captain Messi netting in all three games.

Roccuzzo kept a keen eye on the clash against the Socceroos. Here's the photo she uploaded on Instagram while watching the match on TV with one of her three sons:

Antonela Roccuzzo updated her Instagram story

Lionel Messi and co. will play one game as part of their Asia tour. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winners will square off against Indonesia in Jakarta on Monday (June 19).

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo left stunned during last international break

When Argentina faced Panama during the last international break, Lionel Messi and Co. were given a grand welcome by fans as they made their first appearance as world champions.

Antonela Roccuzzo was left spellbound by the love La Albiceleste players, including Messi, received. She waxed lyrical about the incident on social media. Roccuzzo's post read (as translated from Spanish):

"Love for the ball, your country and your people. Love your team, which turned out to be a group of friends. Love, joy, shared emotion. All of that and more was lived last night.

"INFINITE THANKS. Love that returns tripled for all those who can perceive that noble energy with which you do your work. @leomessi WE LOVE YOU."

Roccuzzo was also there pitchside when Messi and Co. lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. She sat on the pitch to celebrate with the entire family after the remarkable triumph.

