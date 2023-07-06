Antonela Roccuzzo shares snaps as she enjoys holidays with Lionel Messi ahead of Inter Miami debut

Antonela Roccuzzo shared a stunning snap as she was spotted enjoying holidays with Lionel Messi ahead of the Argentina captain's move to MLS club Inter Miami.

Messi is set to move to Miami as a free agent as his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract has already expired. Miami is known for its exotic beaches and locations. Roccuzzo gave the fans a teaser of what her life is going to look like from now on with a stunning beach snap.

Roccuzzo also uploaded a photo of Messi standing by the pool on her Instagram story.

Antonela Roccuzzo uploaded a photo of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: Jorge Mas and Gerardo Martino share their takes

Lionel Messi joins MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent. The signing can be considered the biggest in the history of US Soccer. Jorge Mas, the MLS club's billionaire co-owner, is putting lofty expectations.

Mas said that Messi can transform the MLS into one of the top three leagues in the world. Mas told El Pais:

“In 2019 we started thinking about how we could bring him (to the club). Messi can turn MLS into the second or third best league in the world. I think he will want to make his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football.”

Gerardo Martino, meanwhile, is set for a reunion with the Argentina captain. The pair previously worked together at Barcelona. Speaking about Barca alumni, Messi and Busquets, joining the club, Martino said:

"That the world's greatest player decides to play in this league, evidently it will open an even greater scenario of growth. When I spoke with Leo yesterday, I spoke with Sergio. We spoke about coming to make things happen. To compete, to compete well. They're competitors, world champions, champions of the Spanish league… it's in their blood."

Inter Miami sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference of the MLS. However, they are building an ambitious squad. Apart from Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, Sergio Ramos and Jordi Alba have also been linked with a transfer.

