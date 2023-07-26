Antonella Roccuzzo cheers for Lionel Messi along with their kids as he steals the show for Inter Miami against Atlanta United

Following his blistering arrival at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi again displayed his attacking prowess against Atlanta United at the Leagues Cup. His wife, Antonella Roccuzzo and kids were also present in the DRV PNK Stadium, where they cheered for the Argentine maestro from the sidelines.

With the captain's armband, Messi made his first start for Inter Miami. In 22 minutes of a breathtaking display of Messi magic, the Argentine attacker completed a brace. Moreover, before getting substituted in the second half, he confirmed the win for Inter Miami with a brilliant assist for Robert Taylor's goal.

With a commendable effort from the skipper, the Herons recorded a dominant 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the group stage of the Leagues Cup. When Lionel Messi gave his stellar performance, his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, was present in the stands with their kids. Filled with enthusiasm, she was seen cheering for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner throughout the match.

Antonella Roccuzzo also shared a picture of herself with her children on social media before she reached the Stadium. In the selfie, Roccuzzo can be seen in the driver's seat with her sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, who were wearing Inter Miami jerseys. Roccuzzo captioned the snap she shared on Instagram with her kids, stating:

Antonella Roccuzzo with her kids before the match

"Pink Stadium"

While Roccuzzo cheered for her husband in the stands, she was joined by celebrities such as P Diddy, Camila Cabello, and DJ Khaled. Moreover, tennis players such as Diego Schwartzman and Victoria Azarenka were also in attendance at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo spotted house hunting in Miami

Earlier this summer, Lionel Messi shocked his fans after he joined MLS side Inter Miami despite the conspicuous interest of Barcelona and Al-Hilal. Nevertheless, since the Argentine stepped foot in the United States, he has been constantly breaking records.

However, it seems like the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has yet to find a perfect home in Miami. According to the Mirror, Lionel Messi was recently pictured alongside his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and their three children viewing a lavish mansion near the Intracoastal Waterway.

The place has always been famous among top sporting names for its lavish facilities. This part of Miami that is home to many NBA stars from the Miami Heat is also nicknamed the "Venice of America".