Antonela Roccuzzo reacts as Lionel Messi enjoys first week at Inter Miami with David Beckham and rest of the squad 

Lionel Messi's partner Antonela Roccuzzo recently reacted to the 2022 World Cup winner enjoying his first week with his new club Inter Miami. Messi has completed his move to MLS side and received a grand reception from the club and its fans upon his arrival.

The Argentine icon's unveiling at the DRV PNK Stadium broke numerous records as it became the most-watched football presentation in the world, leapfrogging Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr presentation that took place earlier this year.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been enjoying his time in Miami, where he has been joined by former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, with Jordi Alba set to join them soon.

Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo recently shared an Instagram post by Inter Miami on her story. In the photo, Messi can be seen standing alongside David Beckham and other Inter Miami officials. In her story, Roccuzzo added the bicep flexing emoji.

Messi began started training with his new teammates on Tuesday. While his official debut will not come anytime soon, the former Barcelona ace could make his debut in Miami's Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Cruz Azul on Friday.

Antonela Roccuzzo posts a video of sons singing Inter Miami song following Lionel Messi's unveiling

Lionel Messi made a stellar arrival in Miami, as his fans were ready to give anything just to get a glimpse of the World Cup winner. After the grand presentation of the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star in Miami, his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, took to Instagram to share a few snippets.

“New beginnings. How beautiful the love with which they received you @leomessi! Always by your side!” Antonela Roccuzzo captioned the post.

The post included a picture of Messi with David Beckham and other Inter Miami officials at the unveiling, as well as a few family pictures. It also included a video in which their three sons - Thiago, Mateo and Ciro - can be heard singing the Inter Miami song.

Lionel Messi's transfer to MLS has given a major boost to Inter Miami as well as the league. The cheapest ticket at their home stadium is now worth around $500, which initially cost only $29. Moreover, the DRV PNK Stadium has already been sold out ahead of Messi's expected debut against Cruz Azul.

Additionally, Inter Miami have gained around 10 million followers on Instagram since Messi became a part of the club. They have also become the most followed American club, leaving the likes of LA Galaxy behind.