Antonella Roccuzzo reacts as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami set up US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo

Antonella Rocuzzo's joy knew no bounds after her husband Lionel Messi continued his stellar start to his Inter Miami career.

The 36-year-old was at again in the US Open Cup semifinal against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday (August 23). Although he didn't score on the night - a first in eight games for Miami - Messi bagged two assists, including one in the seventh minute of second-half injury time to force extra time.

In a riveting clash, Cincinnati looked set to become the first team to inflict defeat on the Herons since Lionel Messi's arrival. Luciano Acosta opened the scoring in the 18th minute before Brandon Vazquez netted eight minutes into the second half to double Cincinnati's advantage.

Messi and Miami didn't call it quits, though. The Argentine set up Leonardo Campana in the 68th minute to reduce arrears before the pair combined again in the seventh minute of injury time.

With the Herons seconds away from defeat, Messi's pinpoint cross found Campana, who made no mistake with his second header of the game to force extra time.

Josef Martinez gave Miami the lead for the first time in the match, scoring in the 93rd minute, but Yuya Kubo's 113th-minute strike forced penalties. Benjamin Cremaschi scored the decisive kick in the shootout - where Messi was one of the scorers - as the Herons won 5-4 to romp into the final.

Following the game, Rocuzzo shared a picture of Herons boss Tata Martino hugging his former Barcelona player, Messi, with a few clapping emojis. Here's a screenshot of her Instagram story:

A screenshot of Antonella Rocuzzo's Instagram story

Messi and Co. will take on Houston Dynamo in the final on September 27.

How have Lionel Messi's Inter Miami fared in the 2023 US Open Cup?

Lionel Messi is on fire.

Inter Miami began their US Open Cup campaign in the third round, where they beat Miami FC on penalties on April 26. After a 2-2 draw that forced extra time and subsequently penalties, the Herons won 5-3.

In the next round on May 9, Miami prevailed by a solitary goal at the DRV Pink Stadium, thanks to Sebastian Palma's own goal. The Round of 16 saw Miami beat SC Nashville 2-1 at home on May 23.

In the last-eight clash at Legion FC on June 7, they won by a solitary goal to set up a semifinal meeting with FC Cincinnati, which they won on penalties.

Inter Miami will now look to win their second trophy in their five years of existence. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will seek a record-extending 45th title across club and international football.