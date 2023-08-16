Antonella Roccuzzo reacts as Lionel Messi scores sensational goal in Inter Miami’s 4-1 win against Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, reacted on Instagram as her partner's Inter Miami completed a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semi-final. Having scored some stunning goals already, the Argentina icon added yet another sensational strike, scoring from about 30 yards to help his side to victory.

The social media influencer shared an Instagram story with Messi's post-match victory post.

Antonella Roccuzzo Instagram post

Containing a series of images, the Barcelona legend captioned the post:

"We worked our way to the finals and we made it!!!. We're still on the last step."

Messi got on the scoresheet in the first half of the tie to put his new club 2-0 up. This goal marked the left-footed genius' ninth for Inter Miami since joining from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Miami-based outfit put three past the Philadelphia Union before the club replied with a goal of their own in the 73rd minute. Any hopes of a late comeback were extinguished as Inter Miami scored yet again in the 84th minute.

Up next for the club is the Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC on Saturday (August 19). Messi's opposition for the last stage of the tournament defeated CF Monterrey 2-0 in their semi-final tie.

"Imagine how he is in training"- Journalist reacts to Lionel Messi's performance in Leagues Cup semi-final

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Argentina national team reporter Roy Nemer has lavished praise on Lionel Messi following his stunning goal and performance in the semi-final of the Leagues Cup. Inter Miami cruised to a 4-1 victory against Philadelphia Union and have booked their spot in the final of the tournament.

During the game, Messi scored a stunning goal from 30 yards out to put his side 2-0 up in the first half. Addressing his performance and recalling comments on the legend, Nemer wrote on Twitter:

"You hear many stories (from Thierry Henry, Dani Alves just to name a few) of Lionel Messi and how he is in training. Of him dribbling the entire team for fun and scoring. We see him scoring and dribbling in matches but imagine how he is in training."

Speaking in an interview, Henry had spoken about Messi's talent in training. Demanding the ball from the goalkeeper, the Argentine winger allegedly dribbled past the entire side and scored after not having a foul called (via Give Me Sport). Messi has had a brilliant start to life in Miami, scoring nine goals already for his new club.