Antonio Rudiger and Fede Valverde react to Real Madrid star's social media post after their 1-0 win over Mallorca

Real Madrid's Antonio Rudiger and Federico Valverde reacted to teammate Rodrygo Silva de Goes’ social media post after Los Blancos defeated RCD Mallorca 1-0 on Wednesday (January 3).

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid hosted Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu for their La Liga fixture. Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger’s 78th-minute header helped the hosts record a narrow 1-0 victory and secure the first spot in the La Liga table with 48 points after 19 matches.

After the win, Brazilian attacker Rodrygo took to Instagram and uploaded a series of photos. In the pictures, Rodrygo can be seen celebrating Real Madrid’s victory over Mallorca. He also tagged Antonio Rudiger and Los Blancos’ official Instagram accounts. He captioned the post:

“Best way to start the year… RUUUUUUUUUDIGEEEER”.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, several Real Madrid players reacted to the social media post.

Antonio Rudiger and Federico Valverde's comments of Rodrygo's Instagram post

Rudiger commented:

“My Brother,” he also added a fire and a heart emoji.

Federico Valverde reacted with a rocket emoji while Lucas Vazquez used a lightning emoji to react to the post. The likes of Dani Carvajal and Joselu Mato also responded to the Instagram post. Next up, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will face Arandina CF in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on January 6 (Saturday).

Real Madrid are monitoring 19-year-old Puerto Rican attacker: Report

According to Relevo, Real Madrid are monitoring Puerto Rican winger Jeremy de Leon. The 19-year-old has caught the attention of Real Madrid scouts with his performances in Primera Federacion for Castellon in the last couple of years.

The La Liga giants were also interested in bringing the Puerto Rican attacker to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2022. However, Leon decided to stay at Castellon, where he was guaranteed first-team football and regular minutes.

Nevertheless, he has entered the last six months of his contract, which is set to expire in summer 2024. As a result, Castellon will prefer selling Jeremy de Leon in January than letting him go as a free agent in the summer transfer window.

The teenager has made 44 appearances for the Primera Federacion in two years, where he has recorded two goals and two assists.