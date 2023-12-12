Antonio Rudiger names the thing he likes the most about Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger recently lavished high praise on teammate Jude Bellingham in an interview.

The German center-back spoke glowingly of the Englishman's impact at the club, pointing out his maturity at a young age as well as his team-first nature.

Rudiger told Madrid Xtra:

"Bellingham's reputation in this club, at this age is unbelievable. When you talk to him, you feel like you are talking to a man.

"He is not selfish, he does things that allow him to progress and benefit the team, that’s what I like about him the most.”

Expand Tweet

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in July this year for a fee rising up to €103 million (via Goal.com). Since joining, he has hit the ground running and is Los Blancos' top scorer so far this term.

Bellingham has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 18 games for his club across competitions. He has done more than enough to fill the goalscoring void left by Karim Benzema's departure for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

The Englishman was on target for Real Madrid in their last game, a 1-1 draw with Real Betis on Saturday, December 9.

That result and Girona's 4-2 win over Barcelona meant Carlo Ancelotti's men dropped to second place in La Liga, two points adrift of Girona in top spot. Meanwhile, Barca are fourth with 34 points.

Real Madrid will travel to face Union Berlin in the Champions League later tonight, before they host Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.

An overview of Jude Bellingham's personal accolades since joining Real Madrid

Aged just 20, Jude Bellingham has been one of the highest rated midfielders in the world for the past few seasons. He came through the youth ranks at Birmingham City, before joining Borussia Dortmund and eventually Real Madrid.

Since his move to Spain, he has scored in nearly every game he has played in across competitions. These performances have resulted in him winning several awards (via CBS Sports Golazo).

Expand Tweet

Jude Bellingham has won the 2023 Golden Boy and Kopa trophies, nine player of the match awards, two La Liga player of the month awards and has also been named his club's player of the month thrice.

Should he continue his current run of form, not only will he be in line for bigger personal awards next year, Bellingham might just lead Real to silverware at the end of this season.