Antonio Rudiger pinpoints what Germany can learn from Real Madrid ahead of Euro 2024

Fresh from winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid, defender Antonio Rudiger has advised his Germany teammates to copy a key trait in Euro 2024. Germany will host the tournament, which will commence on June 14, looking to win only a fourth European Championship and a first since 1996.

Rudiger won the Champions League in his penultimate season as a Chelsea player, playing a key role as the Blues won it in 2021. One year later, he moved to Spain after Los Blancos made him an offer, and he has been a key player for the European giants since.

Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley on Saturday, with Antonio Rudiger once again playing a starring role for his side. It was a record-extending 15th title for them, crowning them as the undisputed European football royalty.

Trending

The 31-year-old defender has joined up with the rest of the German national team as they prepare for their group stage which will see them face Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland. In his first press conference following his arrival, Antonio Rudiger shared that Die Mannschaft need to be ruthless like Real Madrid when the tournament comes around.

“What Germany could learn from Real Madrid? The k*ller instinct!”

Expand Tweet

The Germans have struggled in recent major tournaments that they have featured in since winning the FIFA World Cup in 2014. This is despite having some of Europe's top clubs and players, as well as managers.

They were eliminated from the group stage of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups and fell in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020. Under 36-year-old Julian Nagelsmann, there is a bit of hope that the team can do well, particularly on the back of two wins in the March international window over France and Netherlands.

Germany will commence their tournament against Scotland on June 14, and will look to send out a statement in the game.

No Antonio Rudiger, Toni Kroos as Germany draw Ukraine in tune-up match

Germany were without the Champions League-winning duo of Antonio Rudiger and Toni Kroos as they were held to a goalless draw by Ukraine. Die Mannschaft failed to find a way past a resolute Ukrainian rearguard in what was an eye-opening friendly in Nuremberg.

Nagelsmann also missed Borussia Dortmund duo of Niclas Fullkrug and Nico Schlotterbeck, while Leroy Sane was suspended for the game. They had the better chances but failed to convert, with debutant Maximilian Beier hitting the woodwork after his introduction in the second half.

A 0-0 draw against an impressive Ukraine side is hardly a disaster, but Nagelsmann and his team will be keen to get the business done in their final tune-up game against Greece on Friday (June 7). They will then face Scotland one week later, and the manager will hope to have his full squad in place.