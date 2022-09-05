Antony reacts to being subbed off for Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring in Manchester United debut against Arsenal

Manchester United forward Antony was delighted to be substituted by Cristiano Ronaldo on his debut for the Red Devils against Arsenal on Sunday.

Antony was Erik ten Hag's top transfer target to strengthen his attack throughout the summer. After several rounds of talks and bids, Manchester United convinced Ajax to sell him for €100 million in the final week of the transfer window.

Ten Hag's trust in the 22-year-old was further highlighted when he threw him straight into the mix against Arsenal on Sunday (September 4). The winger was handed his debut in a big Premier League game just days after joining the club.

Antony, though, was not intimidated by the occasion as he produced a stellar performance in front of the Old Trafford crowd. He opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 35th minute of the game and helped them win 3-1.

The Brazil international was then replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo around the one-hour mark. It appears he considers being substituted by the 37-year-old as one of the highlights of his debut.

In a string of Instagram stories he posted after the match, Antony reserved one for Ronaldo. He posted an image of the Portuguese icon coming on for him during the game along with the caption (translated): "Idol."

It is worth noting that the scoreline read 1-0 in Manchester United's favor when Antony left the pitch. However, Bukayo Saka equalized for Arsenal just two minutes later.

Marcus Rashford, though, restored the Red Devils' lead in the 66th minute of the match. The England international went on to find the back of the net again in less than 10 minutes, thus securing a 3-1 win for his side.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal drought for Manchester United continues

Cristiano Ronaldo has found his playing time limited at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag this season. His last start for the team came in their 4-0 defeat to Brentford in the Premier League last month.

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner clocked over 30 minutes of playing time against Arsenal on Sunday. He appeared determined to get his name on the scoresheet, but failed in his attempts.

Cristiano Ronaldo is thus yet to find the back of the net for the Red Devils this season despite making six appearances. He will be hopeful of bringing an end to his goal drought soon.

The 37-year-old could be in the starting XI when Ten Hag's side play their first UEFA Europa League match of the season this week. They are scheduled to host Real Sociedad on Thursday (September 8).

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer