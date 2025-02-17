Antony's agent speaks on Manchester United return after Brazilian enjoys dream start with Real Betis in LaLiga

Manchester United loanee Antony's agent has discussed the possibility of the Brazilian returning to the club after his dream start to life at Real Betis. The forward has rediscovered his form after joining the Andalusian side, bagging three goals and an assist in his first four games for the side.

Speaking to Give Me Sport via Sport Bible, Junior Pedroso, the forward's agent, revealed that there are no long-term plans for his client's future. He said:

"I believe that football is very dynamic. There are no long-term plans to be made. There may still be a few more chapters in his story with Manchester United, or there may not be. This will depend on many factors involving decisions by the club and him in the near future."

"Yes, I can confirm there’s no buy option clause in the contract. So, Antony will be a Manchester United player from July. Antony respects Amorim a lot, for sure, but we understood in January that his moment at the club was not good. So, Manchester United also understood that leaving on loan was the best way for Antony to recover his best form," Pedroso added.

Antony has been poor for the Red Devils since signing for the English side in 2022 for a reported €95 million. In 96 games, he scored 12 times and provided five assists.

Antony sends two-word response after another impressive performance for Real Betis after Manchester United exit

Red Devils' loanee Antony has sent a two-word message after another impressive performance for Real Betis. The Brazilian has been brilliant for the LaLiga side since arriving, scoring two goals and providing an assist in his three league games.

After his latest performance for the Seville-based side, which saw him score a wonderful volley to give the side the lead in a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad, the forward took to Instagram to share a two-word message that said:

"Mucho Betis."

The forward will hope he can continue his impressive campaign with the side that has seen him reinvent himself. Antony had a poor start to the season with the Red Devils, which saw him bag just one goal in his previous 14 games for the English side.

