Antony's current girlfriend spotted leaving home with a suitcase after Manchester United star's ex accused him of domestic violence

Antony's current girlfriend Roseliene Silva was spotted leaving the Brazilian attacker's Chishe Mansion after the player was accused of domestic violence by his ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin.

Silva gave birth to Antony's son in 2019. The player, though, is in hot water after his former partner Cavallin shared Whatsapp screenshots and alleged images of her injuries to Brazilian publication UOL, accusing the United star of domestic abuse.

Cavallin claimed that Antony tried to injure her and push her out of a high-speed car last year. Her statement read (as per the Daily Mail):

"I was really scared that I wouldn't be able to get out of the house,’ she said. ‘Antony locked the door and wouldn't let me go out. I had my finger open, all hurt. He broke my things, took my passport."

The Manchester United attacker has since been dropped from Brazil's squad. Silva leaving his apartment could be another massive blow, but the reason behind her departure hasn't been ascertained yet.

Antony and Silva were in a relationship when they were teenagers. The pair got back together after the player's split with Cavallin.

What Manchester United attacker Antony said following Gabriela Cavallin's statement

Manchester United attacker Antony released a social media statement after being accused of domestic abuse by his former partner Gabriela Cavallin.

Cavallin, a social media influencer and a DJ, has made some shocking allegations. The player, though, remains firm in his stance that he's innocent and has released a statement.

A recent social media post from him read (as per the aforementioned source):

"I can say with confidence that the accusations are false. My relationship with Ms Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offenses from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression. I trust the ongoing police investigations will reveal the truth about my innocence."

Brazil have since decided to drop the player for their first two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia (September 8) and Peru (September 12). Antony has made four Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season but is yet to make a goal contribution.