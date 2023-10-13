Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin arrives in Manchester ahead of police interview over claims that she was punched and headbutted

Manchester United star Antony's former partner Gabriela Cavallin arrived in the United Kingdom this week. She is set to be interviewed by the police in relation to the case she has registered against the Brazilian footballer.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Cavallin's case investigation is taking place in the United Kingdom now after the initial process started in Brazil. She filed a case against the 23-year-old and said that he punched and headbutted her.

She was quoted in The Sun:

"Antony locked the door of the house and wouldn't let me go out, and I had my finger open, all hurt. He broke my things, took my passport. His mother and stepfather even trapped him inside the football court, he had a football court inside his living room, surrounded by a fence. He was upset, trying to get out of the court in any way, throwing a football at me, throwing a cell phone at me. He said he was going to kill me, that he was going to kill himself."

As per Gabriela Cavallin's police report, the incident took place in January 2022 after Manchester United's 2-1 win over Manchester City.

Manchester United have added Antony back to their matchday squad despite Gabriela Cavallin's request

Antony was unavailable for Manchester United for a few matches after the police started the investigation into the case. The Brazilian star wanted to cooperate with the Brazilian police and is now working with the authorities in the United Kingdom.

Gabriela Cavallin wanted the footballer out of the squad and said days before the club's statement (via Goal):

"Antony needs to be taken off the pitch. It's disappointing he's still allowed to play while there's an investigation. I am absolutely destroyed by the whole process. How can life go on as normal for him? They can't just know what they know now and not do anything."

"He needs to be removed. Why did it take United three months? It's just not OK. I prefer not to believe such a huge club, with such serious and professional people, would cover up a situation like this," she added.

Antony has repeatedly said that he is innocent and denies all allegations. On the other hand, Cavallin claims he attacked her four times, twice in the United Kingdom.