"Antony's turned into Messi" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United move to third in the Premier League with 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest

Fans on Twitter exploded as Manchester United earned a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest away in their latest Premier League clash on Sunday, April 16.

United suffered a major blow even before kick-off as Marcel Sabitzer had to be removed from the starting XI after picking up a knock in the warmup. Christian Eriksen replaced the Austrian in the starting lineup. Sabitzer joined a growing list of injuries as the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford, and Raphael Varane are also out injured.

Erik ten Hag's side, however, got off to a good start with Antony earning the lead in the 32nd minute. The Brazilian winger has now scored seven goals and has provided one assist in 34 matches since joining the club last summer.

Diogo Dalot scored in the second half to seal a 2-0 win for the Red Devils. They moved into the third spot in the league table with the win. Ten Hag's side have 59 points from 30 games, one more than they did in the entire 2021-22 campaign.

Ahead of the second-leg showdown against Sevilla in the Europa League on April 20, the win should serve as a massive boost for the Red Devils.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester United managed a 2-0 Premier League away win against Nottingham Forest:

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Antony and Dalot link up BEAUTIFULLY Antony and Dalot link up BEAUTIFULLY 🇧🇷🇵🇹https://t.co/d7A0dXV45i

UtdPlug @UtdPlug You can see Antony improving week on week You can see Antony improving week on week 👏🇧🇷 https://t.co/A7GBKIKQ2E

M🍥 @Mhg_red Antony bringing back his Ajax form to save Ten Hag from the injury crisis.

Antony bringing back his Ajax form to save Ten Hag from the injury crisis. https://t.co/ys9DkLAnxd

Trey @UTDTrey ANTONY TALK NOW MFS ANTONY TALK NOW MFS

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 2-0 Manchester United.



DALOT DOUBLES THE LEAD BUT WHAT AN ASSIST BY ANTONY!!!! 2-0 Manchester United.DALOT DOUBLES THE LEAD BUT WHAT AN ASSIST BY ANTONY!!!! https://t.co/91Amc0gi3W

Trey @UTDTrey Take a second to appreciate that Antony assist, fucking baller Take a second to appreciate that Antony assist, fucking baller

UtdChronicle @UtdChronicle Antony’s reaction to Maguire Antony’s reaction to Maguire 😁➡️😐 https://t.co/aki0BxDxAp

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Back in business Antony scores his first Premier League goal since October 9th 🤯Back in business Antony scores his first Premier League goal since October 9th 🤯Back in business ✅ https://t.co/7KIbXFoWjG

ESPN FC @ESPNFC This tweet from yesterday correctly predicted what time Antony would score against Nottingham Forest 🤯 This tweet from yesterday correctly predicted what time Antony would score against Nottingham Forest 🤯 https://t.co/KXknEzEGH9

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🥇 Fred - 14

🥈 Anderson - 9

🥉 ANTONY - 8



Jogo Bonito. Antony has now scored 8 goals for Manchester United. Only 2 Brazilian players have ever scored more for the club:🥇 Fred - 14🥈 Anderson - 9🥉 ANTONY - 8Jogo Bonito. Antony has now scored 8 goals for Manchester United. Only 2 Brazilian players have ever scored more for the club:🥇 Fred - 14🥈 Anderson - 9🥉 ANTONY - 8Jogo Bonito. 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 https://t.co/OXOmSAybSa

B/R Football @brfootball A goal and an assist for Antony.



Diogo Dalot is every Manchester United fan right now 🤗 A goal and an assist for Antony.Diogo Dalot is every Manchester United fan right now 🤗 https://t.co/1to8uq6vQZ

Morgan @utdscope ANTONY IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD ANTONY IS THE BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD https://t.co/FDUAClu7MT

𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 @TenHagBall_ Diogo Dalot LB when Luke Shaw is out from now on please. So so good. Diogo Dalot LB when Luke Shaw is out from now on please. So so good. https://t.co/BAGtHpXw4a

Frank 🧠🇳🇱 @TenHagEra Victor Lindelof deserves to be starting every game at another club playing UCL football, I don’t think people realise how underrated he is. Victor Lindelof deserves to be starting every game at another club playing UCL football, I don’t think people realise how underrated he is.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Roy Keane on Maguire not conceding a penalty:



"He probably deserves that little bit of luck." Roy Keane on Maguire not conceding a penalty:"He probably deserves that little bit of luck." 🚨 Roy Keane on Maguire not conceding a penalty: "He probably deserves that little bit of luck."

UF @UtdFaithfuls



Our joga bonito is cooking. Dalot puts Manchester United 2-0 up, but what an assist from Antony.Our joga bonito is cooking. Dalot puts Manchester United 2-0 up, but what an assist from Antony.Our joga bonito is cooking. 🇧🇷🔥 https://t.co/T6fRWYzY15

Gurade @Maguireisshit Antony’s turned into Messi tf Antony’s turned into Messi tf

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about signing a new striker

It is no secret that Manchester United will raid the market in the summer for a new striker. Cristiano Ronaldo's departure earlier this season left a glaring hole in the team's attack.

They signed Wout Weghorst on loan in January as a stop-gap replacement. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial has been injury prone, featuring in just 18 games across competitions this season. Hence, a new attacker looks set to arrive at Old Trafford in the summer.

Speaking about what he needs from his striker, Ten Hag told Sky Sports:

"Everyone is different, obviously, but for a striker the main thing is to score goals by any method, that is so far ahead of anything else. We need a striker who scores goals because we have ability in the team to put balls in the box, so we need a striker to finish. We have to build a new future and we need a striker who not only scores goals but contributes by linking up play very well and pressing, which is very important."

The likes of Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane are reportedly understood to be topping Manchester United's wishlist for a summer signing.

