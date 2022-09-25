"Any chance they had" - FA did 'their utmost to get' legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, claims his former advisor

Graham Bean, legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's former disciplinary adviser, has claimed the Football Association unfairly targeted the Scotsman during his time at Old Trafford.

Ferguson spent 26 seasons with Manchester United before retiring from management in 2013, winning 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions League trophies in the process.

Bean, who has detailed his time with Sir Alex in a recent book titled 'Bean There... Done That', has now claimed that the FA were 'keen to get his scalp'.

"There’s no doubt in my mind the FA were keen to get his [Ferguson's] scalp, any chance they had," Bean told the Manchester Evening News. "He was the most dominant figure in the game and the game revolved around him, anything he said which was anti-FA or anti-referees made headline news."

"My view was that the FA were doing their utmost to get him. I think he felt that as well. What we did was we used to put together a strategy to frustrate the FA, we did things to try and muddy the waters, complain about harassment and how they were continually chasing after him."

"The reality was that never in a million years would we have made that claim of harassment, but it just muddied the waters to cause some sort of issue."

"Fergie built all of this" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Sir Alex's contribution to the club

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Sir Alex Ferguson for what he did for the club and English football as a whole. He also revealed that he speaks at times with the former boss.

"What [Arsene] Wenger did at Arsenal was great, his philosophy I really respect that, but Fergie built all of this. I speak with him, and we are happy with that, so are his advisors, we are grateful but now we have to build a new future, that is also clear," Ten Hag told Sky Sports.

The Dutchman has had a mixed start to his time with the Red Devils. He has so far won four of his six Premier League matches and one of two Europa League fixtures.

