"Any club will tell you that" - Brentford director sends message to Manchester United as Bryan Mbeumo talks stall

Brentford Director of Football Phil Giles has confirmed Manchester United's interest in Bryan Mbeumo. However, he is adamant that the club will not be selling their star player unless their asking price is met.

Ad

Giles told Sky Sports that there has been no big progress in the Mbeumo chase this month. He is aware of the interest in the star player, but said that they expected it this summer. He said via Tribal Football:

"There's not so much (progress with Mbeumo). He had a fantastic season, we expected big interest in him, we have had big interest in him. He has his ideas about where he wants to take his career; of course he does - he is well within his rights to do that."

Ad

Trending

"It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season if we agree he is going to stay. It has to be the right deal for Brentford, any club will tell you that. If it's not right deal why would we do it. He is certainly one of our best players, if not our best player, and we need our best players. There's no harm in keeping your best players."

Ad

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bryan Mbeumo, and the Brentford star has made his decision. The Athletic have reported that the right-winger wants to join the Red Devils this summer.

Brentford admit Bryan Mbeumo wants to join Manchester United

Phil Giles has admitted that Bryan Mbeumo's choice is clear and added that the Manchester United target will stay unless they agree on terms. He added that the forward will be happy to stay if a fee is not agreed upon in the transfer window and said:

Ad

"There is significant interest in Bryan. His current preference has been well publicised. He had an unbelievable season and we expected interest in him. From what I understand, he is also, if needs be, happy to stay at Brentford next year as well. We've spoken to Bryan and his representatives. It's not a given that he's going to depart this summer. If we get the right offer, there is the potential for a deal to be done but there is only so much we can say now on that."

The Manchester United target has one year left on his contract, with the club holding the option to extend the deal by another season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More