“Any goalkeeper in the world is thinking ‘please don’t shoot’” - Ben Foster salutes Manchester United star for his ‘ridiculous’ talent

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has lauded Rasmus Hojlund for his shooting ability following the latter's goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

Hojlund put his team up against Spurs in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday (14 January) in the third minute. Spurs defenders seemed to have dealt with Marcus Rashford's piercing run into the box but the ball found its way to the Dane inside the box.

Hojlund, 20, took two quick touches to set himself up before hitting an unstoppable left-footed shot into the top-left corner of the goal. The near-post shot gave Guglielmo Vicario no chance given the power that was behind it.

Hojlund then combined well with Rashford to put the Red Devils 2-1 up in the 40th minute. A quick one-two with Hojlund allowed the Englishman to shape himself up for hitting a well-placed right-footed shot into the bottom-right corner.

Reflecting on Hojlund's goal after the game, Foster said on his YouTube channel 'Ben Foster - The Cycling GK' (h/t UnitedInFocus):

"The goal that he scored, I think it going to be the way that Hojlund is going to maximise his abilities for Manchester United. Get the ball out of his feet and get the shot off. When he gets the ball out of his feet and on his left foot, and unleashes one, any goalkeeper in the world is thinking ‘please don’t shoot’. It was ridiculous.

“That’s how he’s going to do the best for Manchester United. Any opportunity he gets, beat his player, get the ball into space, get the ball out his feet, bang, get the shot off. Simple as that."

It was just Hojlund's second league goal in his 16th Premier League game but it wasn't enough to help his team secure three points. Rodrigo Bentancur's 46th-minute equalizer ensured that the spoils were shared at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend lauds Marcus Rashford for reaction after substitution in Tottenham draw

Marcus Rashford was visibly livid after being taken off by Erik ten Hag in Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Rashford was substituted in the 88th minute for Antony, and the Englishman reacted angrily to the change while taking his seat in the dugout. Peter Schmeichel, for one, was happy with the 26-year-old's reaction.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper told Premier League Productions (h/t Metro):

"The substitution doesn’t make sense to me whatsoever and I was very, very happy to see that reaction... We’ve seen games where his body language has been so bad. For him to have that reaction after being taken off was brilliant, it was nice to see a little bit of, ‘why has he taken me off?’. I like that."

Rashford has struggled to find the back of the net as often as he would have wanted to this season. He has four goals and six assists in 26 games across competitions.