American sportscaster Colin Cowherd has made bold claims about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami, saying it is bigger for the United States than the Kardashians and the Rock. He went on to add that the Argentine was also bigger than LeBron James and Beyonce.

Inter Miami have beaten Barcelona and Al Hilal to sign Messi on a free transfer. The Argentine also claimed that he had offers from other European sides, but he wanted the move to the United States.

Speaking on FOX Sports, Cowherd was head over heels for the transfer of Messi to Inter Miami. He said:

"Messi is massive for the MLS. It's the biggest moment in the history of the franchise. Think, Beckham times 2 and Beckham was big when he arrived here in the States. And Miami is not right now a great team, so they need him badly. Any Kardashian? He's bigger. The Rock? He's significantly bigger. LeBron? Beyonce? Messi is significantly bigger."

He added:

"But this is a remarkable moment as sports is getting global and the NBA is being furnished with more remarkable international players. I think it's pretty cool that the MLS. are domestic soccer league, can go out and bring a superstar, not a star, a mega superstar onto our soil regularly, I think it's really cool and I can't wait to watch."

Messi is expected to make his MLS debut in August when the season restarts after a break.

Inter Miami are not ready for Lionel Messi, claims Nick Marsman

Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman thinks the club's facilities are not up to the mark for Lionel Messi. He wants them to improve the security in the stadium and the training ground as they will have a lot more eyeballs on them.

He revealed that the players walk to the stadium now and that will have to change as the fans would crowd Lionel Messi. He told ESPN:

"I personally think that this club is not ready for Lionel Messi's arrival. We have a temporary stadium, people can just walk on the pitch, there are no gates. We also leave for the stadium without security. I think they aren't ready. But I hope he comes."

Former Inter Miami manager, Phil Neville, had also stated the same earlier this season, but he was sacked last week following a poor run. The MLS side are currently at the bottom of the table in the Eastern Conference after losing 11 of their 16 matches.

However, they have a chance to jump ahead in the table when they take on DC United on Friday, June 9.

