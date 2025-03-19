"Any player compared to Messi will look inferior" - Barcelona star shuts down Lamine Yamal-Lionel Messi comparisons with straightforward claim

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has rejected comparisons between rising talent Lamine Yamal and legendary playmaker Lionel Messi. He has insisted that no player should ever be compared to the Argentine legend.

De Jong, who spoke before the Netherlands’ UEFA Nations League quarterfinal encounter with Spain, hailed Yamal's extraordinary talent. The 17-year-old winger has dazzled for Barca this term, recording six goals and 11 assists in 24 league matches, creating a lethal attacking trident alongside Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Frenkie de Jong said (via Barca Universal):

“He is very good. I see him as a natural talent and a top-level player. I wished him a good match. Defending against Yamal is not a one-man job, we have to do it as a team. We have very good defenders, and any player can be stopped."

De Jong explained his reasons behind dismissing any comparisons between the 17-year-old and Lionel Messi:

“I think he shouldn’t be compared to Messi. Because any player compared to Messi will look inferior. I don’t think we will ever see another player like Messi, or at least I don’t see it happening anytime soon."

The Netherlands midfielder continued:

“So, I don’t think we should compare him to Messi, but what he is doing at this age is exceptional and very rare. He is a natural talent. The way he understands the game, the decisions he makes at this age, are really impressive. I think this skill is completely innate, and fortunately, he has it.”

Internationally, Lamine Yamal has already represented Spain 17 times, finding the net three times and providing eight assists. He was pivotal in Spain’s UEFA Euro 2024 triumph, becoming the youngest player to appear and score in the tournament.

Former Barcelona striker calls Yamal-Lionel Messi comparisons "annoying"

David Villa has expressed his frustration at the constant comparisons being made between Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and club icon Lionel Messi. The former Spain striker, who played alongside Messi between 2010 and 2013, insists these comparisons put pressure on the teenager.

La Masia product Lamine Yamal has made a quickfire impact at club and at the international level. His displays for both Barcelona and Spain have regularly generated a huge amount of excitement, but Villa wants Yamal to be given the freedom to make his own way in the game.

Speaking to AS, the former Barcelona striker said (via GOAL):

“I think that comparing any player to Lionel Messi is annoying nowadays. Lamine Yamal is already a world star. He’s been achieving important things for two years and, as a Cule, I’m excited again."

“And of course the fans have the right to be excited about him, but I don’t think it’s necessary to compare him with Messi because he’s going to have a very good career," Villa added.

Lamine Yamal will be a part of Spain's squad that will face the Netherlands at De Kuip tomorrow (March 20) for their UEFA Nations League quarterfinal first leg.

