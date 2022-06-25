“Anybody who’s commented on it saying he shouldn’t have it is stupid” – Agbonlahor defends Arsenal star after ‘issue’ created by critics

Former England attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit back at critics of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The 22-year-old's contract was up for expiry at the end of this month but Arsenal have tied him down with a new long-term deal.

The Gunners have also announced that the young striker will wear the number 14 shirt from next season, having previously worn the number 30.

Handing Nketiah the number formerly worn by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has not gone down well with many fans. However, former Aston Villa attacker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that it was quite brave of Nketiah to take up Henry's number.

Agbonlahor has also slammed critics for making it such a big issue as he claims that it means nothing. He told Football Insider:

“It will add a bit of pressure but I like it. He’s bold in doing that."

"There have been players in other clubs like Joelinton who had the nine shirt, Alan Shearer’s number, at Newcastle and didn’t like the pressure so he changed. Some players can handle it, some can’t."

Arsenal @Arsenal Signing a new deal

Playing under Arteta

Getting a new number

The journey from Hale End



It's time to sit down with Signing a new dealPlaying under ArtetaGetting a new numberThe journey from Hale EndIt's time to sit down with @EddieNketiah9 for an exclusive interview ▪️ Signing a new deal▪️ Playing under Arteta▪️ Getting a new number▪️ The journey from Hale End📺 It's time to sit down with @EddieNketiah9 for an exclusive interview 👇

“You’re using Thierry Henry’s number but that was 16 or 17 years ago the last time he wore it, maybe longer. You can’t think ‘I’m not going to wear that shirt’."

Agbonlahor has stated that it is stupid to criticise Nketiah for having Henry's number.

The Englishman also cited examples of Harry Winks and Joelington who did not justify the jersey numbers worn by greats like Paul Gascoigne and Alan Shearer. He added:

“Harry Winks wears number eight for Spurs, Gazza’s number. I don’t think it matters. The shirt’s available, you back yourself, you’re young, still improving, why can’t you wear it?"

“I don’t see the issue and I don’t think Arsenal fans will see the issue. Times move on. There’s nobody else who you think should have that 14 shirt."

“Anybody who’s commented on it saying he shouldn’t have it is stupid, to be honest.”

Can Eddie Nketiah make a bigger impact at Arsenal next season?

Eddie Nketiah seemed to have gone out of favour under Mikel Arteta, having been limited to just a few cameo appearances for the most part last season.

However, the 22-year-old took his opportunity and made an impact in the last couple of months for the Gunners.

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal have reached an agreement with Man City to sign Gabriel Jesus for $55M, reports @FabrizioRomano Arsenal have reached an agreement with Man City to sign Gabriel Jesus for $55M, reports @FabrizioRomano 🤙 https://t.co/kTko6TnZYu

The England under-21 international was rightfully rewarded with a new deal and we will have to wait and see if he can keep impressing next season.

With Fabrizio Romano reporting that Gabriel Jesus could be on his way to the Emirates, Nketiah will have a strong competition for places next season.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far