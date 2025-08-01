“Anyone with a brain would understand” - Osasuna star comments on LaLiga denying Real Madrid request to postpone opening match

Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera has revealed that the Spanish club wanted to help Real Madrid and postpone their opening game of the season in LaLiga. He suggested that it was the logical thing to do as the Los Blancos' players were being hurried back into action after playing at the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.

Real Madrid requested that LaLiga postpone their season opener by a day to give the players enough rest. Osasuna were in agreement with Los Blancos, but the league refused to change the date and asked the teams to go ahead as planned.

Speaking to El Larguero, Herrera said that they understand why the players needed the extra day and were happy to help them. He hit out at the league's decision and said (via Madrid Xtra):

"We wanted to help Real Madrid and postpone our match. For us, it was the logical thing to do. Anyone with a brain would understand that there's not enough time for Real Madrid to be 100% ready."

The Spanish giants have been public with their request for the extra day, with Thibaut Courtois speaking to the media after the team's exit from the FIFA Club World Cup to PSG. He said (via GOAL):

"With La Liga it's always the same. For me, listening to the comments of a president... I haven't seen it in Italy, in England, or in the NBA or the NFL. We played the World Cup, which is part of the FIFA calendar. Nobody has any problems with the matches, the problem is the rest. Only having three weeks... that's the difficulty. We're the only sport with so many months of competition. I hope LaLiga can move the match because a player's health is at stake."

Xabi Alonso's side made it to the semi-final, where they were thrashed 4-0 by PSG. They have not scheduled any preseason matches this season, as they aim to give the players sufficient rest ahead of the season opener on August 19.

Javier Tebas gave strong reply to Real Madrid's request

LaLiga president Javier Tebas spoke to MARCA in July and revealed that Real Madrid had requested a postponement of their first match of the season. He was not in favor of it and pointed to Chelsea and PSG, the FIFA Club World Cup finalists, not making a similar request to their respective leagues and said (via MadridXtra):

"It's a decision that doesn't correspond to La Liga. Nothing needs to change. PSG don't [ask to] change in the French league, Chelsea don't in the Premier League. Real Madrid wanted to have 21 days of preparation. They're going to have 20. I don't think they'll lose the match against Osasuna because of one day."

Xabi Alonso will be taking charge of Los Blancos for the first time in LaLiga after he replaced Carlo Ancelotti in the summer. He has managed them for six matches so far, all in the FIFA Club World Cup, winning four and losing once.

