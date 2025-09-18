“Anyone compared to him is going to come up short” - Argentina star warns Franco Mastantuono about emulating Lionel Messi

Olympique Marseille captain Leonardo Balerdi reckons his compatriot Franco Mastantuono has a lot to achieve before he can be compared with the iconic Lionel Messi.

Mastantuono, 18, has elicited comparisons with Messi because of his ability to cut inside, like his illustrious national team captain, and for being left-footed as well. The teenager donned Messi's No. 10 jersey in Argentina's final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier this month, a 1-0 defeat at Ecuador, with Messi not travelling.

While acknowledging Mastatuono's potential, Balerdi said that any comparison with Messi is pointless, as the latter is a one-of-his-kind player.

“Franco is phenomenal," Balerdi said (as per Bola VIP). "You always want him close because he’s dangerous, and when he cuts inside, he can do a lot of damage. He’s a great player, and I hope he does very well.

“He has to make his own path, focus on himself, and stay calm because he has the talent to achieve great things. He shouldn’t try to emulate Messi. There’s only one Messi, and anyone compared to him is going to come up short.”

Messi and Mastantuono have played together only twice, both in the recently concluded CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers this year, with the Albiceleste winning both, beating Chile 1-0 and Ecuador 3-0.

How did Lionel Messi fare in Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifiying campaign?

Argentina captain Lionel Messi (left)

Lionel Messi played a prominent role in Argentina's successful 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. The 38-year-old bagged eight goals and three assists in 12 games.

Five of those goal contributions - three goals and two assists - came in a single outing, a 6-0 home win over Bolivia in October last year. Messi also scored in his final World Cup qualifier, which Lionel Scaloni's side won 3-0 at home to Venezuela, having already qualified for next year's finals.

The Argentine now has 114 goals (and 61 assists) in 194 international outings for his national team. That includes 36 strikes in 72 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, a tally bettered by only two other players - Carlos Ruiz and Cristiano Ronaldo (39 each).

