“Anyone who likes Cristiano doesn't have to hate Messi” – Cristiano Ronaldo sends heart-warming message as he weighs up rivalry with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent out a message to fans that they don't have to hate his arch-rival Lionel Messi if they like the Portuguese ace.

Two of the best players to have graced the beautiful game, Ronaldo and Messi have been the standout players for the greater part of the last two decades. Now in their late 30s, both players have shown little signs of slowing, having won most individual and team honors between them.

In a press conference on the eve of Portugal's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovakia on Friday (September 8), Ronaldo touched on a wide range of topics. One of them was, of course, about Messi, who's also away on international duty with Argentina.

The Portugal captain spoke (as per record.pt) about his long-standing rivalry with Messi, acknowledging the greatness of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner:

"Anyone who likes Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have to hate Messi. They are both very good. They changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing. He makes his way, I mine. He's done well, from what I've seen."

Highlighting his immense respect for Messi amidst their longstanding rivalry, Ronaldo added:

"It's continuing, the legacy continues, the rivalry I don't see it like that. I've already said: We shared the stage for 15 years and ended up being, I don't say friends, but we are professional colleagues, and we respect each other"

Ronaldo will look to add to his tally of five goals in four UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers during the ongoing international break. After the Slovakia game, the Selecao take on Luxembourg three days later.

How have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have made blistering starts to their respective club campaigns with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr and MLS side Inter Miami respectively.

Ronaldo starred with six goals in as many games as Al-Nassr won the Arab Club Champions Cup. He then provided an assist as Al-Alamy came from behind to beat Shahab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League playoffs.

After drawing a blank in his first SPL game of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored six times in his next three games. He leads the league's scoring and assists charts with six and four respectively.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has made a dream start at Inter Miami after arriving on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-German. He has bagged a rich haul of 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across competitions, playing a key role in the Herons' Leagues Cup triumph.