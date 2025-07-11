"Anyone who wants free publicity or media attention talks about me" - When Cristiano Ronaldo called out Barcelona icon for Ballon d'Or claim in 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo did not hold back in 2016 when Barcelona icon Xavi claimed that Lionel Messi deserved the Ballon d'Or. The Portuguese superstar claimed that the legendary midfielder was using his name to get in the headlines.

Speaking to TV3 in 2016, Xavi claimed that the voters only saw who won the major trophies but ignored the same in previous years. He added that Messi was still the best in the world despite Ronaldo winning the Ballon d'Or and said via beIN Sports:

"They counted the major trophies but there are other years in which they didn't use that to award the best player in the world. Leo Messi is the best despite the trophies that someone else might have won."

Ronaldo was not pleased with the comments and hit back at the Barcelona legend. He said there was no reason for him to pay attention to what the Spaniard had to say, as he was playing in Qatar and said via ESPN:

"I'm the most searched player on the internet. Anyone who wants free publicity or media attention talks about me. I couldn't care less about what Xavi says about me, he plays in Qatar or I don't even know where. He's won every collective trophy, including a World Cup and the European Championship, but he's never won a Ballon d'Or. It's a privilege for me to have won the Ballon d'Or three times with Messi contending for the award."

Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2016 Ballon d'Or with a whopping 745 points, more than double what Lionel Messi got (316) despite finishing second. Antoine Griezmann came in third that year, while Luis Suarez and Neymar completed the top 5.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to win more Ballon d'Ors than Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Piers Morgan in 2019 and admitted that he wanted to finish his career with more Ballons d'Or than Lionel Messi. The Portuguese superstar believed that he deserved it as he is one of the best ever, and said via BBC:

"Messi's in the history of football - but I think I have to have six or seven or eight [Ballon d'Ors] to be above him. I'd love it, I think I deserve it. I'm sure I'm in the history of football for what I have done and what I'm continuing to do, but one of the best players in history. For me, the number one in history, but for some fans, if the number one is another one and I'm second, it doesn't matter. I know I'm in the history of football as one of the greatest ever."

Cristiano Ronaldo currently has five Ballon d'Ors in his career, while Lionel Messi has a record eight in his collection.

