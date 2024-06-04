"Anything that's not Barcelona doesn't matter to me" – Jordi Alba appears to aim dig at Real Madrid after Champions League triumph

Ex-Barcelona star and Inter Miami left-back Jordi Alba has suggested that he does not care about Real Madrid winning their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League trophy.

Earlier this Saturday (June 1), Los Blancos triumphed 2-0 over Borussia Dortmund in the 2023-24 Champions League final at Wembley. Dani Carvajal headed in from a corner-kick in the 74th minute before Vinicius Junior secured the win with a goal in the 83rd-minute.

After Inter Miami's 3-3 Major League Soccer (MLS) draw against St. Louis City on Saturday, Alba was asked to share his two cents on Real Madrid's continental win. He replied (h/t Mundo Deportivo):

"I had a great time at Barcelona and was fortunate to win a lot. Now, I watch from afar, from where I am experiencing a new chapter... much calmer but still with the same drive to win [as before]. Currently, my focus is on this city [Miami] where my family and I are happy. I wish the best for Barça, the club of my life. Anything that's not Barcelona doesn't matter to me."

Alba, who joined Inter Miami on a free switch last July, spent 11 years at Barcelona between 2012 and 2023. The 35-year-old played in 459 games for his former club, helping them win a total of 18 trophies.

So far, Alba has made 30 appearances across all competitions for Inter Miami. The Spaniard has helped them register eight shutouts, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 2,296 minutes of action.

Alba's former team, on the other hand, finished second behind Real Madrid in the La Liga table last season. They were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-final stage at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who eventually lost to BVB in the semi-finals.

Ex-Barcelona forward backs Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior to win Ballon d'Or this year

Ex-Barcelona forward and Al-Hilal ace Neymar has backed his compatriot Vinicius Junior to bag the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for the first time this year. The 32-year-old said (h/t X/@MadridXtra):

"I will be rooting for Vinicius to win the Ballon d'Or."

Vinicius, 23, helped Real Madrid lift the La Liga title, the UEFA Champions League crown, and the Supercopa de Espana honor last season. He contributed 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 matches for his team.

Should Vinicius guide Brazil to the Copa America crown in July this year, he would likely win the Ballon d'Or. He would beat his club teammates Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos to notch the individual award.