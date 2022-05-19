"Anything can happen" - 23-year-old breaks silence on future amid links to Arsenal and Liverpool

Liverpool and Arsenal target Cody Gakpo has revealed that he will 'calmly compare all options before making a decision on his future. The PSV Eindhoven winger has caught the attention of the Reds and the Gunners thanks to his consistent performances for the Dutch giants this season.

Gakpo rose through the youth ranks at PSV before making his debut for the club during the 2017-18 campaign. He has enjoyed a breakout campaign this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions. His performances helped PSV finish second in the Eredivise table, two points behind champions Ajax.

The winger has been valued at £22.5 million by Transfermarkt despite being just 23-years-old and enjoying an incredible 2021-22 campaign. Gakpo revealed that he will make a decision on his future based on what is the best option for him. He has claimed that he is open to the prospect of staying at PSV for another year as well.

"Anything can happen this summer. I will now calmly compare all the options and see what is best for me. Staying another year is also an option. It would be a shame if I went somewhere where i wouldn't get a job at all and I could miss the World Cup. I'll keep that in mind," Gakpo told De Telegraaf as per Liverpoolecho.

Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino have just over a year remaining on their contracts. The trio's futures will therefore be up in the air this summer unless they sign new deals in the coming months. The Reds could attempt to sign Gakpo if one of Mane, Salah, or Firmino leaves the club.

Arsenal were seemingly favorites to finish in the top-four during the month of April. Defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle have left them in fifth place in the league table, two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with only one game left to play.

The Gunners' lack of quality and strength in depth are considered by some as the main reasons for their downfall in recent weeks. They will therefore be keen to make some astute signings this summer.

Arsenal could hold the upper hand over Liverpool in the race to sign Cody Gakpo

PSV Eindhoven v Leicester City: Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa Conference League

Cody Gakpo could prefer a move to Arsenal over Liverpool due to the intense competition for places at Anfield. The Reds arguably possess one of the best attacks in the world at the moment. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz have all scored more than 20 goals in all competitions this season.

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino has been a crucial member of the club's starting line-up over the years, but has had to make do with a bit-part role in recent months due to the form of the aforementioned players.

AFC Transfer Daily @ArsenalNews93 Arsenal are believed to be in pole position to land Cody Gakpo.

The forward has been in brilliant form this season with 21 goals and 15 assists in all competitions. (Sun Sport) Arsenal are believed to be in pole position to land Cody Gakpo.The forward has been in brilliant form this season with 21 goals and 15 assists in all competitions. (Sun Sport) https://t.co/9ErqgR1C5l

Arsenal, on the other hand, could part ways with Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe, according to the Daily Mail. The former Lille star is reportedly keen to leave the club after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. The club will therefore be keen to sign a top-quality winger to provide cover and competition to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Edited by Diptanil Roy