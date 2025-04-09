“Anything can happen” - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti fires warning shots to Arsenal ahead of Champions League return leg

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has warned Arsenal not to write them off ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal second leg. The LaLiga giants suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Gunners on Tuesday, April 8, in the first leg at the Emirates.

Declan Rice scored two free kicks, while Mikel Merino added a third to give Arsenal a tremendous advantage ahead of the return leg next week. Los Blancos have to score four goals without reply at the Santiago Bernabeu to progress to the semifinals.

Speaking after the game, however, Ancelotti insisted that anything is possible in football.

"If you look at the game tonight, there is no chance. But football changes. No one expected that Rice scores two set pieces. He did that tonight. Football, anything can happen. A lot of times, something happens in the Bernabeu," said Ancelotti (via Mirror).

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas also echoed those sentiments after the game, warning the Gunners that the tie isn't over yet.

“I'd love to say it's over. But after the first goal I said they needed a second and after the second they needed a third. But Real Madrid are Real Madrid,” said Fabregas on Amazon Prime (via Mirror).

Carlo Ancelotti's team face Alaves next in the league on Sunday, April 13, before welcoming the north London side to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16.

What did Jude Bellingham say after Real Madrid's first leg defeat at the hands of Arsenal?

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham acknowledged that Real Madrid weren't good enough against Arsenal on Tuesday. The Englishman started the game, but failed to have an impact with Los Blancos registering just three shots on target compared to the Gunners' 11.

Speaking after the game, Bellingham added that his team needed something special in the second leg.

“We were nowhere near it. That’s the fact and Arsenal were really good. I know two of their goals were free-kicks but they could have had way more. There is a second leg and that’s what we’re holding on to. We need something really special, something crazy really but one place where crazy things happen is our house," said Bellingham (via Mirror).

He continued:

“We’ve got 90 more minutes at home to pull something out of the bag. We’re still alive, we’ve got 90 mins of football and anything can happen at the Bernabeu."

Real Madrid will be without Eduardo Camavinga, who picked up a red card on Tuesday, for the second leg.

