"Anything can happen" - Tata Martino evaluates Inter Miami's MLS playoff hopes as Lionel Messi and Co. play out stalemate with Nashville 

After Inter Miami's 0-0 draw against Nashville SC in the MLS, head coach Tata Martino evaluated his side's chances of reaching the playoffs.

The match at the DRV PNK Stadium ended in a goalless draw as Lionel Messi failed to provide a goal contribution in a match for the first time in his Inter Miami career.

Inter Miami occupy the 14th position in the Eastern Conference table, separated only by goal difference from Toronto, who are languishing at the bottom. Talking about his side's chances of making the MLS playoffs, Tata Martino said (via GOAL):

“What we have to do is move on. Anything can happen.”

The Argentine tactician added:

“Nashville is a team that defends well, and today I think they were a little deeper than in the [Leagues Cup] final. [Our] team had more rhythm in the second half than in the first half; paradoxically the best situations were [Robert] Taylor's two chances in the first half. In the first half, the ball was moving too slowly; in the second I think we did a little better, but it was hard for us. These games usually happen, I understand everyone’s frustration. We too felt it was a good night to continue gaining ground.”

"Messi is a phenomenon": Novak Djokovic spoke about meeting Inter Miami ace Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Novak Djokovic are two of the greatest of all time in their respective sports, football and tennis. Djokovic is currently competing in the 2023 US Open in New York, where he met the Argentine forward.

Speaking about their meeting, Djokovic said (via ESPN):

“It’s a second time we met with each other. We talked 15 minutes about everything, I would like to meet him & talk about everything again. Messi is a phenomenon. He's a huge champion, I have a huge respect for him.”

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has already helped the team win the Leagues Cup and led them to the final of the US Open Cup. He has been in tremendous goal-scoring form since his move to the US, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 10 games for his new club.