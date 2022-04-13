"Anything else is a bonus" - John Barnes names 'most important competition' for Liverpool to win this season

Liverpool legend John Barnes feels the Reds should not prioritize any one competition this season. The Englishman, though, would like to see his former employers win the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already won their first trophy of the campaign in the shape of the EFL Cup. They now have the chance to add more silverware to their cabinet as they remain active in the three competitions they are a part of.

The Reds are just one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League with seven games to go, while the two sides are set to face each other in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend. Liverpool have also placed one foot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, having beaten Benfica 3-1 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

While the Reds are hopeful of winning the quadruple this term, there has been a lot of talk about which competition they should prioritize. Barnes, though, has pointed out how the Merseyside-based club never put all their eggs in one basket.

The Anfield great personally wants to see his former employers win the Premier League over any other competition. He feels adding to the league title will be a bonus for Liverpool. Barnes told BonusCodeBets:

“Liverpool shouldn’t prioritize the Premier League over the Champions League or vice-versa. They have never prioritized games or competitions over one another before. If you do that, you neglect the other and could fall away in that competition and then still not win the other. Liverpool believe they have a squad to challenge in all four competitions every year."

"Jurgen Klopp won’t make any one game or competition the priority. If I had to choose one, I’d go hell for leather on the Premier League. Liverpool have always wanted to win it, since Bill Shankly’s time in charge. It is the most important competition and anything else is a bonus.”

Should the Reds win the quadruple this season, they will become the first English club in history to achieve the feat.

Can Liverpool win the Premier League?

Barnes is keen to see the Merseyside-based club win the Premier League this season. While the Reds are only one point behind Manchester City, claiming the title remains a herculean task.

Many believe Pep Guardiola's side have favourable fixtures when compared to the Anfield outfit between now and the end of the season. Four of their remaining league matches are at home, while they only have two games against top ten sides left to play.

Klopp's side, on the other hand, have matches against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and derby rivals Everton coming up. While those matches are at Anfield, rest of their four games are away from home.

