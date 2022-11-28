"Anything is possible" - 23-year-old attacker talks up Liverpool and Manchester United links after strong showing at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netherlands attacker Cody Gakpo addressed Manchester United and Liverpool links during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gakpo entered the tournament as one of the most in-form players in the world. In 24 games, he has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists.

He has continued to shine at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. Gakpo scored the opener for the Netherlands during their 2-0 win against Senegal. He was also on the scoresheet in the 1-1 draw against Ecuador.

Gakpo has been strongly linked (via Mirror) with a move to the Premier League. The 23-year-old addressed those rumors, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

“Right now, I’m busy with the Dutch team. I’ll see what happens in the winter. In football, anything is possible. I’m focused now on the World Cup. It’s always nice to hear but I just focus here and do my best. I don’t get shy about the rumours. But it’s a team sport, it’s not about one person. I prefer it to be about the team. It’s nice things that people write, but I’m not too concerned with that."

Speaking on his performances in the World Cup, Gakpo said:

“I’m not surprised. I know what I’m capable of but it’s always a challenge to reach your highest level, that’s possible. I’m not there yet, I can improve in a lot of things. I know I scored two goals this World Cup. But that’s not the focus right now. I can improve, I want to help the team. It’s about being the best team in the end.”

Gary Neville has claimed Manchester United is a better option for potential buyers than Liverpool

Gary Neville

United legend Gary Neville recently said that his former club is a better option for potential buyers than the Reds.

Both United and the Reds are up for sale in the market. Neville told Sky Sports (via Football 365):

“I don’t want to be disrespectful to Liverpool at all because they’re a massive football club. When you look at the height of English football when it comes to viewing figures, fans, and commercial revenues – it’s Manchester United and Liverpool at the very top.

"Forget the fact that Manchester City at this moment in time create a higher revenue. Naturally through traditional means, Manchester United and Liverpool are the two biggest clubs in the country by a mile. Manchester United will be more sought after and will fetch a higher price than Liverpool."

They may be a more high-profile club but Manchester United are going through a tough time. Currently, they are fifth in the Premier League standings, having won eight and lost four of their 14 matches in the ongoing season.

Last season, they finished sixth and failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. While they may still have a larger fan base, continued underwhelming results may hurt their standing.

