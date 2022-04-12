“Anything is possible” – Sergio Aguero makes World Cup prediction involving Lionel Messi and Argentina

Sergio Aguero believes Argentina, with Lionel Messi at the helm, have a chance of achieving FIFA World Cup glory later this year in Qatar.

The two-time world champions have been performing well on the international stage. They won the Copa America last summer and finished the World Cup Qualifiers in second place behind Brazil.

Aguero believes this form can take La Albiceleste a long way in Qatar. It would also be fitting for Messi to claim the World Cup in possibly his final outing in international football's biggest tournament.

Speaking to Stake (via the Manchester Evening News), Aguero was quoted as saying:

“This could be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup, so everyone in the country has high hopes. He is the greatest player of all time and a legend in Argentina, but winning the World Cup would be a perfect way to finish for him as an international player."

“Argentina were unbeaten in qualifying and only finished below Brazil, and with Messi in the team anything is possible.”

Speaking about the tournament's other threats, the former Manchester City star added:

“Brazil and France are strong teams and England could be a threat after doing well in the Euros and the last World Cup. It should be an exciting tournament and I’m looking forward to watching how it plays out.”

It is worth mentioning that Argentina have been drawn alongside Poland, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico in the group stages of the FIFA World Cup. Their first game of the tournament will be against Saudi Arabia in Lusail on the 22nd of November 2022.

Lionel Messi played a vital role in guiding Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi played an important role in guiding Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He scored seven goals in the qualifying campaign, including a hat-trick against Bolivia back in September. It is also worth mentioning that fellow striker Lautaro Martinez also scored seven goals for La Albiceleste.

The two-time world champions are currently unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers with one game remaining. The remaining game is against Brazil. It was postponed earlier in the campaign.

Messi will be looking to guide his national team one step further than they achieved back in 2014. Argentina reached the final that year but were defeated by Germany in the showpiece game.

