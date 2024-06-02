"Anything that's not related to Barcelona doesn't interest me" - Jordi Alba responds when asked about Real Madrid's UCL triumph

Former Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba provided a cryptic response when asked about Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League triumph on Saturday (June 1). Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the Wembley final.

After a goalless first half, Carlo Ancelotti's side opened the scoring through Dani Carvajal 16 minutes from time, thanks to a cross from the retiring Toni Kroos. Nine minutes later Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior combined to put the result seemingly beyond doubt.

There was some late scare, as a BvB goal was disallowed due to offside. But Los Blancos hung on to win a record-extending 15th Champions League title. However, when asked about their triumph, Alba - who played for Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barca responded (as per Centre Goals):

"Anything that is not related to Barcelona does not interest me."

Barca were eliminated in the quarterfinals by PSG. After a rousing 3-2 first-leg away win, Xavi's side led 4-2 on aggregate in the return leg at home. However, a Ronald Araujo red card changed the complexion of the game, and Luis Enrique's side scored three unanswered goals to take a 5-4 aggregate win.

How did Jordi Alba fare for Barcelona against Real Madrid?

Jordi Alba had a successful stint at Barcelona. In 459 games across competitions in 11 seasons between 2012-13 and 2022-23, he contributed 27 goals and 99 assists.

That includes one goal and six assists in 29 games across competitions against Real Madrid, with Barca winning 10 of those contests and losing 13. The lone goal came in a losing cause, a 3-1 away defeat in the 2012-13 Copa del Rey. He had better luck with his assists, though, with three of them coming in wins and as many in losing causes in the El Clasico.

Now at Inter Miami - whom he joined on a free transfer last summer - Alba has contributed four goals and six assists in 30 games across competitions. Two of those goals and four assists have come in 17 games this season.