“Anything’s possible” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate suggests he’s open to Saudi Pro League transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate, Lucas Vazquez has suggested that he is open to a move to the Saudi Pro League. Currently a free agent, Vasquez is yet to sign for a new club even as the new season has begun in Europe.

Speaking to the Arabic outlet EremNews, via GOAL, Vazquez mentioned that he had not finalized his next destination yet. His contract at the Santiago Bernabeu came to an end in June earlier this year.

"I haven't decided my next destination yet. I don't know, anything's possible," said Vasquez when asked if a move to the Saudi Pro League was possible.

Vazquez is among the best right-backs of his generation, having played over 400 games for Real Madrid. The 34-year-old is also a serial winner, having won LaLiga on four occasions and the UEFA Champions League six times.

Vazquez, who was earlier with Espanyol, has also won the FIFA Club World Cup with Madrid on five occasions. Unfortunately, he has only made nine appearances for Spain and has not featured for them since 2018.

It has been rumoured that Vazquez has attracted the attention of several top clubs across the world, including Fenerbahce and Juventus. However, the Spaniard is not keen on either move, as per reports.

He has also made it clear that he does not want to play in his home country out of respect for Real Madrid, a club which promoted him to the first team on the back of strong performances for Castilla, their reserve side.

Ex-Real Madrid defender Lucas Vázquez will benefit from a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Vazquez's possible reunion with ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League would be exciting news for football fans. Ronaldo, formerly of Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, now plays for Al-Nassr.

Following Ronaldo's move in 2023, several key players have moved to Saudi Arabia in recent times, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Ruben Neves, among others.

If Vazquez were to move to Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr, he would almost immediately become their starting right-back. He has seemingly not lost touch despite reaching mid-thirties and made 53 cumulative appearances for Madrid in the 2024-25 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, who are slated to take on rivals Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on Tuesday, August 19, will benefit a lot from Vazquez's presence in their defence.

This is also due to the fact that the Spaniard scored two goals and bagged seven assists across all competitions last season. Vazquez is known for his piercing runs down the flanks as well as cutting back inside to assist his attacking colleagues with well-placed and weighted passes that can be converted into goals.

