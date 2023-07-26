Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka was in attendance when Lionel Messi made his first start for Inter Miami on July 25. Consequently, the tennis player also shared a hilarious picture with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Since his arrival in the United States earlier this summer, Messi has become one of the most talked-about topics. The Argentine star made his debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21. He helped his side win the match 2-1 with an injury-time free-kick.

The former Barcelona star made his first start for the MLS side as captain against Atlanta United on Tuesday. Thus, numerous celebrities and athletes gathered to witness the legendary playmaker during his first start in MLS.

One of the top names on the list of celebrities was two-time Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. The 33-year-old has always been an avid football enthusiast, and her love for the game brought her to the DRV PNK Stadium.

Consequently, after the match, the Belarusian tennis professional took to social media and posted a funny snap with the Argentine ace. In the picture, Azarenka can be seen standing near the stands while Lionel Messi is playing in the background.

"My selfie with Messi. My face. Anywhere closer than that I would probably/most likely cry," Victoria Azarenka captioned the post she shared on Twitter.

anywhere closer than that I would probably/most likely cry

The 33-year-old was last seen in action during Wimbledon, which took place earlier this month. She managed to reach the fourth round of the tournament; however, her campaign ended against eventual semi-finalist Elina Svitolina.

Lionel Messi's brace helped Inter Miami crush Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup

Inter Miami's new skipper Lionel Messi annihilated Atlanta United's defense as the Herons grasped a comfortable 4-0 win in the Leagues Cup on July 25. The Argentine scored twice in the initial 22 minutes, and in the second half, he gave an incredible assist to Robert Taylor, making the score 4-0.

Sergio Busquets, who also joined the club this summer, was also impressive in the fixture. Consequently, the arrival of the two former Barcelona stars has made Inter Miami a favorite to win the MLS crown with a potential comeback.

Moreover, the match was a huge attraction for famous names across the globe. The likes of DJ Khalid, Camila Cabello, Ray Allen, and more were present in the audience to see the legendary playmaker.

Inter Miami will next face Charlotte in the MLS on August 20.