"Apart from Lionel Messi, we are all fighting for our place" - 23-year-old Argentina midfielder is eager to make 2022 World Cup squad 

Brighton and Hove Albion's versatile midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is keen to join Lionel Messi in the Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup.

With the showpiece event set to start in Qatar in a few months' time, the Brighton player has expressed his desire to hold on to his spot in the national side.

Mac Aliister was part of the Argentine team that beat Estonia 5-0 in a friendly on Sunday (5 June), with all five goals being scored by Messi. The Paris-Saint Germain forward won the Golden Ball in the 2014 World Cup. But Argentina narrowly missed out on the ultimate prize, losing 1-0 to Germany in the final.

Speaking about his chances of making the final cut, Mac Allister told Clarin.com (via The Argus):

“The player thinks about it all the time because he wants to be there. But Lionel (Scaloni - head coach) has been very clear. Apart from Leo (Messi), we are all fighting for our place and that’s what we will do until the last day. I’m living a dream. We are close to a World Cup and all I’m going to do is keep working so, when that list arrives, I’m on it.”

Argentina will be keen to make a mark in the 2022 World Cup

The tournament in Qatar is likely to be Messi's last World Cup appearance. And Mac Allister will be keen to help the legend win the coveted trophy later this year.

Argentina have never had a shortage of attacking talent. Their main frailties usually lie in areas lower down the pitch.

With the likes of Emiliano Martinez in goal and Christian Romero at centre-back adding more stability, Argentina look a more well-rounded team this time around.

Mac Allister, too, has done his bit for the team. A versatile midfielder by nature, he has played as a deep lying midfielder for the national team. He can also play as a No. 10 or on the left flank when called upon.

Speaking about his ability to adapt, he said:

“At Brighton I’ve played in three midfield positions and even as a false nine. That is important for a player, to give options to the team and the coach. This season was a step forward for me. I’ve grown a lot.”

The presence of more players who want to be part of a collective unit and help the national team win will only help push Argentina's dream of winning their first World Cup since 1986.

