"Apart from that!" - Jurgen Klopp reveals why Liverpool are not signing a midfielder

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes he has enough quality in midfield and therefore does not require a new midfielder in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Klopp highlighted the strength and depth his side possesses in midfield. The 55-year-old manager also stated that they will only need a new midfielder if any current player leaves, which is highly unlikely at the moment.

The Liverpool manager was quoted as saying the following (via The Mirror):

"We can go through it. Where do you want to start? So, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Milner, Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Oxlade-Chamberlain. Now you tell me what kind of player are we missing? One who is offensive, 1.95m and arrives into the box to head balls in? OK, apart from that!"

The German tactician added:

"How I said, if nobody wants to leave – and no player came to me with that request yet and I don’t expect it really, to be honest – there is no need for a new midfielder. We cannot just add on midfielders."

Liverpool have made three signings in the summer transfer window, bringing in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay. Klopp's aforementioned comments could be an indication that the Reds will not be making any further signings this summer.

The Merseyside outfit, however, have been linked with a new midfielder. According to The Sun, Liverpool are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023. The Reds are confident of beating any competition that comes their way next summer for the England international.

Bellingham has arguably been impressive for the Bundesliga giants. He has scored 10 goals and registered 18 assists across all competitions in his 90 appearances so far.

Klopp's side will need a new midfielder sooner rather than later. James Milner is currently 36 years old and will not be expected to stay at the club for a long period of time.

Liverpool secured their first pre-season win in Singapore

Liverpool secured their first win of the pre-season by beating fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace 2-0 in Singapore. Goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah were enough for the Reds to bounce back following their 4-0 defeat to Manchester United earlier this week.

Klopp's side will now return to Europe for the remainder of their pre-season games. They will travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig on July 21 before going to Austria to face Red Bull Salzburg on July 27.

The Reds will then face Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on July 30 before ending their pre-season by facing RC Strasbourg at Anfield the following day.

