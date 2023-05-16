“Apologise as much as you disrespected, b*****d” – Alejandro Garnacho’s brother hits out at criticism aimed at Manchester United star

Alejandro Garnacho's brother, Roberto, has taken shots at Manchester United fan Dean Simon, aka RantsNBants, for his comments on the Argentine youngster. He wants an apology from the social media influencer and wants it to be as big as the criticism of the teenager.

Simon released a video earlier this season where he took shots at the youngster and claimed that he should be able to "hold smoke" if he is old enough to play for Manchester United.

Taking to Twitter last weekend, Roberto took shots at the YouTuber after his brother socred for Manchester United in the 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. He tweeted:

"Apologise as much as you disrespected, b*****d. @rantsnbants"

Manchester United have blocked the Argentine from playing in the U20 World Cup as they want him in the squad for the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag has full confidence in Manchester United youngster

Erik ten Hag has always had high praise for Alejandro Garnacho and has backed the Argentine to become one of the best in the world. He believes that the youngster needs to be a little more patient.

He said (via GOAL):

"Garna, everyone can see it. He came in and did almost everything good, and scored a great goal that will give him belief. It's good for us for the rest of the season, that he's back, and can have an impact. One of the aspects of the biggest talent is that they are mature. First, they take responsibility then second, they are mature to bring in the skills and have belief that they can dominate opponents."

The manager added:

"Once again, he did it. He has had a big impact in many games: whether starting or coming on, he's straight into the game and that's so important for the squad. I'm happy we can bring in young players and, hopefully, he will progress so quickly that he can compete for a starting XI position because that is his next challenge."

Alejandro Garnacho is set to become a father. His partner announced pregnancy earlier this month.

