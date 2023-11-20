Apple's Senior VP claims 'more than 1 million people' have watched Inter Miami play live since Lionel Messi joined the club

Apple's Senior VP of Services Eddy Cue has revealed the statistics regarding the viewership of Inter Miami's matches since Lionel Messi arrived in the US.

The Argentine football legend made a high-profile shift to the United States in the summer of 2023, departing from his tenure in France with Paris Saint-Germain. This move has significantly influenced the viewership patterns for Inter Miami, with over 1 million people reportedly tuning in to watch the team's matches live.

Eddy Cue revealed the impact the recipient of eight Ballon d’Or awards has had on football viewership in the US, telling the Miami Herald (via GOAL):

“More than 1 million people watched Messi’s games live, regular season and Leagues Cup games, which is amazing when you compare it to other sports, leaving out NFL and college football.”

Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami has not only captivated a domestic audience in the US but also attracted a host of new supporters and notable celebrities. The surge in interest has been beneficial for Inter Miami in several aspects, including a notable increase in television and streaming audiences.

Eddy Cue continued:

“This was our first season and we wanted to make sure we gave MLS fans we had here in the U.S. the best experience in the world, the ability with one click to watch all MLS matches with no blackouts. We thought we wouldn’t grow internationally until later, and obviously, we’ve accelerated that, given Messi.”

While the Argentine's first season with Inter Miami did not lead to a playoff appearance, his impact on the team and the league has been significant. He guided them to the finals of the US Open Cup while helping them win their inaugural trophy in the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi lucky not to receive red card in Argentina's loss to Uruguay

Lionel Messi was at the center of a contentious moment during Argentina's fiery 2-0 loss against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier on November 16. In the intense encounter, which marked La Albiceleste's first loss since November last year, Messi was involved in a physical altercation with Uruguayan defender Mathias Olivera.

The incident, which saw Lionel Messi place his hands around Olivera's throat following a clash with Rodrigo de Paul, has sparked considerable debate. Such actions often lead to a red card, but Messi avoided being sent off in this instance.

The match itself was a significant one, with Argentina suffering their first defeat at Buenos Aires' iconic La Bombonera Stadium since a friendly loss to Germany in 1977. Despite the loss, Argentina remain at the forefront of the South American qualifying group, having accrued 12 points from five games.