Apple TV+ has announced a 4 part docuseries featuring Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup career including Qatar 2022 win

Apple TV+, in collaboration with SMUGGLER Entertainment, has announced a four-part documentary series featuring Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning campaign with Argentina in Qatar.

Messi reached the crowing moment of his extraordinary career during the tournament in Qatar. He scored seven goals, including a brace in the final, and provided three assists. The performances earned him the Golden Ball for the second time in his career (he won it at the 2014 World Cup as well).

Before the beginning of the tournament, Lionel Messi told the makers of the documentary (via Apple's website):

"It would be the ultimate experience to win a World Cup and to be able to close out my career in that way. I’ve daydreamed about it after many years of fighting for it."

"I made a million possibilities of what could happen … the first match, the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinal and the final. I’m also going to live it as something special, because it’s the last one. To finish my last year winning a World Cup would be the dream ending.”

Special camera crews followed the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner throughout his journey in Qatar. Behind-the-scene footage from one of the greatest athlete's remarkable campaign will now be broadcast for fans to savor.

"Like a God" - English filmmaker sheds light on how Lionel Messi is perceived in Rosario, Argentina

Argentina v Panama - International Friendly - Lionel Messi

The owner of Flmit UK, Carl Robinson, recently visited Lionel Messi's hometown in Rosario. He also visited the neighborhood in which the Argentina captain grew up. Robinson claimed that the area is of lower socio-economic background.

Robinson visited the area on December 14, 2022, four days before Lionel Messi's Argentina played France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. Speaking about his experience, Robinson said (via Gazette Live):

“It was interesting to be in an area where the entire world eyeballs around one individual and everybody is very keen to tell you how they’ve got some kind of link to him (Messi) and he really is seen like a god. It’s like every wall in the city is covered in graffiti in honour to him."

He added:

“It was eye-opening in terms of how the area he came from is a poor area. The barrio (neighbourhood) is certainly of lower social economic status but he was and is this kind of beacon for people in the area to look towards - ‘if he can get out then I can get out’ which is why people hold him in such high esteem because he provides a truth that there’s a way out of the poverty people experience.”

Lionel Messi is an iconic figure in all of sports. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the legendary footballer inspires people from his own homeland to aim for greatness in life.

