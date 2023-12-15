Apple TV set release date and reveal trailer for a new Lionel Messi documentary covering his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Apple TV are set to release a documentary to show the exploits of Lionel Messi in Argentina's victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. The tournament proved to be the crowning moment in the career of the forward, as he won the title which he yearned for for years.

Lionel Messi made his FIFA World Cup debut for Argentina as a youngster in 2006 but found game time hard to come by at the time. He played in the World Cup in South Africa in 2010, but came closest to the trophy in Brazil four years later, finishing second behind Germany.

In 2018, meanwhile, they were eliminated in the Round of 16. However, Argentina were arguably the deserved winners of the tournament in Qatar, with captain Messi playing a central role in their triumph. He scored seven goals in the tournament, becoming the first-ever player to score in every round of the competition. He won the Golden Ball as well.

Apple TV have announced that they will release a documentary to showcase the achievements of the Inter Miami star and his Argentina teammates. The documentary is set to air on February 21 2024, and is titled "Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend".

The documentary will be a four-part series, and the trailer showed footage of a younger Messi in action. They also showed clips from an interview the forward held with English legend Gary Lineker, and some moments from the team in Qatar.

The documentary will showcase the international career of the 36-year-old from his debut as a teenager to his brief retirement and return. The series promises to shine a different light on the international career of the legendary forward.

Messi was on the scoresheet for Argentina in the final against France as the game ended 3-3 after extra time. He also scored in the penalty shootout.

Lionel Messi makes final three for FIFA The Best

Argentina and Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has been included in the final three-man shortlist for the 2023 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year. He will compete for the award with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Messi won the Ballon d'Or earlier in the year to claim his eighth such award, three more than his nearest rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He helped PSG win the Ligue 1 in the 2022-23 season before winning the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi is regarded by many as the Greatest of All Time, and after the year he had in 2023, few people can argue with this assertion. Winning the FIFA World Cup and Ballon d'Or have put him at a higher level than any footballer in terms of accolades.