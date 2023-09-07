"Arab League is better than the Portuguese one" - Cristiano Ronaldo once again talks up Saudi Pro League after earlier dig at Lionel Messi and MLS

Just weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo took a dig at Lionel Messi and the MLS, the Portgual superstar recently made headlines again for claiming the Saudi Pro League is better than the Primeira Liga.

Ronaldo revolutionized the Saudi Pro League when he joined Al-Nassr in January, shocking the football world in the process. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was criticized for opting for a lucrative contract, despite the country's poor human rights record.

Despite the criticism, the 38-year-old was evidently the pioneer of the SPL. He helped bring global attention to the league, enabling top stars like Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Neymar, and many more to join this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit back at the criticism at a press conference (via GOAL):

"It's normal to criticise, what league is not criticised? Where there aren't problems and controversy? There are everywhere. Spain, Portugal. I already knew, I keep saying: everyone thought I was crazy, crazy isn't so crazy... It's already normal to play in the Saudi Arabian league."

"As an Al-Nassr player, I knew this was going to happen, it's a privilege to change a country's culture and football, to have great stars, it makes me proud. I was the pioneer and I feel proud of it. What I want most is to continue to evolve always, so that I can be at the top."

He also claimed that the SPL is better than the Portuguese top flight:

"I believe that the Arab League is better than the Portuguese one. It's not just the controversy, there's not so much fuss, the quality of the names is much better. I hope it can get better, I know it will be difficult. Possibly impossible. It turns out to be a circus what has been happening lately."

Cristiano Ronaldo's comparison comes just weeks after he took a sly dig at Lionel Messi and the MLS. The Argentine ace made the decision to join Inter Miami on July 15, choosing not to play for Al-Hilal. This led to the Al-Nassr superstar saying, "The Saudi championship is much better than the USA."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both flourishing outside of Europe

Despite both megastars being in the twilight years of their careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both finding success outside of Europe. The former joined Al-Nassr in January, whereas Messi has been plying his trade for Inter Miami since July.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a decent start to his Al-Nassr tenure. He scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances but was unable to win the Saudi Pro League title. The 38-year-old returned with a vengeance in pre-season, scoring six goals, and helping the Knights of Najd win the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The Portugal icon has since started this season with a bang, scoring six goals and providing five assists in five appearances in total.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has also been in stellar form for Inter Miami. The 36-year-old has plundered 11 goals and registered five assists in 11 appearances so far, winning the Leagues Cup. He has also aided the MLS club in reaching the US Open Cup final.