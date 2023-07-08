Arda Guler only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Twitter landmark following Real Madrid transfer

Youngster Arda Guler is probing his stardom and has reached a landmark only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Guler is trending on Twitter after recently completing a move from Fenerbahce to Real Madrid.

Back in the 2021 summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined Manchester United from Juventus. His announcement post amassed around 1.8 million likes on Twitter.

In the same window, Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona as a free agent. Messi's move also became a hit among social media enthusiasts, with his post getting 808.3K likes.

Guler's announcement post from Real Madrid became the third most-liked post ever in the same category. His post has received 778.3 K likes so far.

The 18-year-old is touted as one of the top talents in the European circuit at the moment. He was sensational for Fenerbahce in the 2022-23 campaign. He scored six goals and provided seven assists in 35 matches across competitions for the Turkish club.

Several European giants like Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Arsenal were linked with a move for the youngster but he chose Santiago Bernabeu as his next home.

Rodri compared Erling Haaland with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Erling Haaland was outstanding in his first season with Manchester City, helping them win a historic treble during the 2022-23 season. The Norwegian scored 52 goals across competitions in his first season in England, having joined from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Haaland, 22, is already one of the prolific goalscorers in world football. His mentality is what sets him apart from the pack.

Speaking about the striker, City midfielder Rodri said:

"To begin with, he (Haaland) is 22 years old, which sometimes people forget, and his concerns are those of a 22-year-old boy. But he is super normal. He has the natural mental and physical ability to always be well."

He added:

"That allows him to possess composure on the pitch. And he is also a winner, someone very aggressive in the game with his 'I'm going for you', 'I'll be back' (mentality)."

Rodri compared Haaland's hunger and determination to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, saying:

"It reminds me a bit of what we experienced with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. That hunger: 'I want another goal, and another and another'. The best of that is not the goals; it is what is contagious. Having players like that is impressive."

Haaland has already shown that he is the cream of the crop in terms of his goalscoring ability. However, to replicate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, he will have to continue playing at this level for the foreseeable future.

Poll : 0 votes